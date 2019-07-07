Your Weekend

How to deal with snakes in suits

Work-related stress huge contributor to illness, depression, statistics show

PREMIUM
By Zizonke May - 07 July 2019

Snakes in suits sums up the increasingly common conception of open-plan offices hiding secrets and nurturing conniving colleagues who often take the form of well-groomed psychopaths and narcissists, introducing depression and anxiety in an already highly strung environment.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...

Most Read

X