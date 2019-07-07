From no-hoper to boffin

Kid who got 32% for maths in grade 10 aced 96% in matric and is now studying to be a doctor

PREMIUM

By Tremaine van Aardt -

A teenager who obtained 32% for mathematics in grade 10, managed to turn his fortunes around through hard work, passion and a group of dedicated tutors, recently receiving an award for achieving 96% in the same subject in grade 12 – which set him on the path to becoming a medical doctor.

