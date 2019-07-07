From no-hoper to boffin
Kid who got 32% for maths in grade 10 aced 96% in matric and is now studying to be a doctor
A teenager who obtained 32% for mathematics in grade 10, managed to turn his fortunes around through hard work, passion and a group of dedicated tutors, recently receiving an award for achieving 96% in the same subject in grade 12 – which set him on the path to becoming a medical doctor.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.