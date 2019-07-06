Popular wine show has extra session

It seems every wine lover in Port Elizabeth is determined not to miss the three-day TOPS at SPAR Wine Show at the Boardwalk Casino from July 25 to 27.

This meant the organisers have had to do some fancy footwork to ensure everyone gets the chance to experience this wine calendar highlight.

Saturday 27 July has been split into two sessions – the first from 2pm to 5pm and the second from 6pm to 9pm.

The Thursday and Friday times remain the same as the rest of the tour – open from 5pm to 9pm.

Wine show CEO Debbie Combrink said: “The decision to trial a split of the Saturday session is a direct result of feedback we have received from the venue, our sponsors and exhibitors after four consecutive years reaching maximum capacity on Saturday evening in PE.

“By creating two sessions we are hopeful we can reduce volumes at peak times but hopefully accommodate more guests on Saturday overall.

“This way we believe we can deliver a better customer and exhibitor experience.”

The show will feature upwards of 60 exhibitors.

Crowd-pleasing attractions include two interactive wine theatres, a VIP food and wine pairing VIP experience brought to you by Vinesse Wines and presented by the SA Sommeliers Association, a chance to win wine for a year courtesy of Stellenbosch Vineyards, and free shipping on all cases bought with the complimentary “Sip ‘n Ship” service.

PE show information: Thursday July 25: 5-9pm Friday July 26: 5-9pm Saturday July 27: 2-5pm and 6-9pm

Ticket prices for the Thursday and Saturday afternoon session are R135 per person.

The Friday and Saturday evening session is R185 per person.

The couples combo (all sessions) is R385 per couple, valued at R570 (includes a sixpack of Libbey wine glasses).

All the above sessions include tasting glasses, show guides, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings.

Tickets for the VIP Lounge: (all sessions) are R495 per person, valued at R870 (includes a private seating area, five elegant food offerings with a selection of paired wines from Vinesse, personalised sommeliers service, limited bar, including boutique wine selection, a corporate gift and complimentary Platters Guide).

To book visit: https:// wineshow.co.za/tickets