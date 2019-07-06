Poacher pressure spiking but crack team set to strike
The number of incursions by suspected rhino poachers into the Shamwari Game Reserve is increasing but the crack antipoaching team is ready for them.
The number of incursions by suspected rhino poachers into the Shamwari Game Reserve is increasing but the crack antipoaching team is ready for them.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.