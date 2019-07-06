Opposition to leopard move slated

Translocation applicant defends plan to save stock-raiding big cats

PREMIUM

By Guy Rogers -

Buffalo Kloof co-owner Warne Rippon has strongly defended his application to have four Baviaanskloof leopards transferred to the private-public reserve southeast of Makhanda, after a court granted an interim interdict at the weekend temporarily suspending the move.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.