Night of surprises, brave cows and kings, at wine pairing treat
King Goodwill Zwelithini, a cow named Blommetjie and a prawn that ogled me as I ate a risotto ball.
King Goodwill Zwelithini, a cow named Blommetjie and a prawn that ogled me as I ate a risotto ball.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.