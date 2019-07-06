A feast of fabulous and far-out at Festival

Food lovers spoilt for choice at Village Green

By Devon Koen -

From green fig and balsamic mustard to tequila flavoured fudge, cannabis infused gin and energy drinks, food lovers have been in for a very different tango on their taste buds at the Village Green during the 45th instalment of the National Arts Festival being hosted in Makhanda.

