Oceans economy master plan to be launched in September

The oceans economy master plan, which will map out how the Eastern Cape government can develop the marine sector as a key jobs driver for the province, will be launched in September.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement during his state of the province address on Friday.

Mabuyane said there was a need to demystify the oceans economy concept.

First mooted over five years ago, government had tasked industry experts to investigate all the economic opportunities it could unlock for SA.

“In September, we will launch the oceans economy master plan which outlines the direction we want to take on the oceans economy.

“We can safely commit that we want to serve the ordinary fisherman. All they need are fishing licences, fishing equipment and a market to sell their catch.

“We will improve the working conditions of fishermen in our coastal towns and graduate them from subsistence fishing to commercial fishing.