Enabling power in young winner’s art

Steering away from conventional forms of therapy and presenting art as a different kind of encounter allows for a better understanding of the human condition.

This is the approach of the 2019 Standard Bank Young Artist winner for Visual Art, Gabrielle Goliath, who says she sees her work as a way of enabling alternative and more ethically sensitive encounters with lived experiences of gendered, sexualised and racial violence.

“As an artist, I situate my practice within contexts marked by the traces, disparities and as-of-yet unreconciled traumas of colonialism and apartheid, as well as socially entrenched structures of patriarchal power and rape-culture.

“Engaging within this difficult field, I am mindful of the ways in which black, brown, feminine, queer and vulnerable bodies are routinely subjected to further forms of violence, through the ways in which they are represented or mediated,” Goliath said.

Not a newcomer to the National Arts Festival, Goliath first presented a long-term performance project, entitled Elegy, in 2018, which formed part of the main programme.

It called for the remembrance of women and LGBTQIA+ individuals subjected to fatal acts of gendered and sexualised violence.

“Following the performances of Elegy, many people were in tears, and a number found time to speak with me after, sharing in close and intimate ways their experiences of the work.

“This is always a very grounding experience for me, but one that is also deeply encouraging,” Goliath said.