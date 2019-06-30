Accident scene to be rebuilt

G4S Secure Solutions will appoint an accident reconstruction specialist on behalf of an employee who hit and killed a cyclist while driving one of its cash-in-transit vans in South End in 2017.

The driver, Jacques Marais, made a brief appearance on Friday in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court, where he is charged with culpable homicide following the fatal crash in which a much-loved Nelson Mandela University professor, and family man, was killed.

Marais was driving along Walmer Boulevard in peakhour morning traffic on September 4 2017, when he crashed into Gerrit Radder, 61, who was cycling on the same road and in the same direction.

It is not in dispute that Marais, who now lives and works in Witbank, had been the driver of the armoured vehicle at the time of the accident shortly before 7am.

Defence attorney Danie Gouws said G4S had instructed him to appoint a specialist to reconstruct the scene of the accident, after which he would be in a better position to prepare for trial.

The prosecution was not opposed to the delay and the matter was accordingly provisionally postponed to August 5.

Marais is out on warning.