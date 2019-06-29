Stop the circus in Nelson Mandela Bay – premier Oscar Mabuyane

Catalytic projects on the cards for Nelson Mandela Bay will never materialise if the council continues to conduct its business like a circus.

And the provincial government will not sit back and watch as politicians use the administration to settle political scores.

These were Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s sentiments as he delivered his maiden state of the province address in the Bhisho legislature on Friday.

Mabuyane aired his views on the situation in the metro as he announced the establishment of a local government dashboard to monitor and evaluate project implementation in municipalities.

It comes as the city passed the 2019/2020 budget after four previous attempts failed.