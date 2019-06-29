Simple winter pleasures

The winter holidays are an ideal time to stock up the baking tins with rusks and biscuits, as well as cook deliciously hearty and warming meals for the family.

Better yet, look out for recipes that allow you to rope in the kids so they can assist in both the prep work and the feast afterwards, while also sharing moments for family bonding.

We’ve chosen two comforting recipes from recently released South African cookbooks to inspire you.

The first recipe is from Christine Capendale’s Meals: Effortless Food for Every Occasion, also available in Afrikaans as Maaltye: Maklike Geregte vir Elke Dag.

Capendale is well known for her cooking classes in Cape Town and Meals is her family-focussed but stylishly executed collection of uncomplicated recipes for lunch, dinner and home entertaining.

Included are one-pot meals such as a delectable looking chicken, mushroom and thyme cassoulet – which looks appealing enough to serve to guests this winter and will still save you big time on dirty dishes.

Soups and salads are other fuss-free go-to’s; I am especially eager to try the grilled nectarine and Parma ham salad with crushed walnut dressing on P40 for my next dinner do.