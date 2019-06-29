New Brighton Writer to launch poetry at National Arts Festival
A New Brighton writer will launch his first solo volume of poetry at the National Arts Festival’s LitFest programme in Makhanda on Tuesday July 3.
A New Brighton writer will launch his first solo volume of poetry at the National Arts Festival’s LitFest programme in Makhanda on Tuesday July 3.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.