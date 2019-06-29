Just take a left turn in Nomhle Nkonyeni Street, New Brighton
Actress, activists to be honoured in renamings
Walking up and down Aggrey Road in New Brighton where she spent most of her childhood, Port Elizabeth-born actress Nomhle Nkonyeni, 77, would ask herself who the street was named after.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.