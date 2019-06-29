High-tech fraudsters sentenced after stealing almost R2m from metro
A decade after a syndicate of high-tech computer hackers made away with close to R2m from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the case finally drew to a close this week as four of the members were sentenced to between 10 and 15 years in jail.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.