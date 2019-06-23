Bay wellness hospital to put focus on mental health
The Thrive Sunnyside wellness centre in Bird Street is the first facility of its kind to be opened by the group.
The Thrive Sunnyside wellness centre in Bird Street is the first facility of its kind to be opened by the group.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.