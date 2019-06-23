Port Elizabeth powerhouse Luane Viljoen lifts SA titles and a lot more

PREMIUM

By Amir Chetty -

At just 13 years old, the diminutive lifter set the platform alight as she claimed gold for her lifts of 56kg in the snatch – which was a personal best for her – and 68kg in the clean and jerk, totalling 124kg to pick up the win.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.