Marriage, singleness and happiness

One of the biggest delusions about marriage is to believe that you will be happier when married than when single – that somehow, the ring has a magic wand that suddenly lights up your life even when it was gloom while single.

Nothing could be further from reality.

Sure, everyone gets to be on a high during the honeymoon stage or just after the wedding.

Like winning a lottery – we’d all be on an emotional high initially, until the money runs out.

Honeymoon is a phase that fades away and leaves you with everything you had inside you before the wedding.

In fact, your new spouse will quickly help shine the spotlight on whatever the causes of your unhappiness.

If you are an unhappy person before marriage, you will bring that toxicity into your marriage, and both of you will be unhappy.

Marriage doesn’t change you, but it exposes and magnifies the reality of your attitude, and gives you the opportunity to be Christ-like.

In other words, your marriage is as good as your singleness. It is happy singles who make happy marriages.

The idea that if you’re uncoupled or unmarried you’re missing out on happiness is fallacious. It is also dangerous and has unintended consequences like the following.

We fail to celebrate singleness

Too often in our society, especially in our religious culture, single equals incomplete and married equals complete.

This belief often causes single people generally to feel “less than”, in a culture and within institutions meant to point everyone towards fulfillment and happiness.

Not everyone is keen on marriage, and therefore, not everyone is meant for marriage.

But we are all deserving of fulfillment and happiness irrespective of our marital status.

We are all complete individuals and should be whole and happy whether we get married or not. In fact, we are more ready for marriage when we are happy being single, in spite of our age, than believing we’ll be happier when married.