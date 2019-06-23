EDITORIAL | Our visionary needs new glasses

By Editorial Comment -

He cuts an undoubtedly robust and confident figure as a visionary. A man who believes in what he says. A leader who envisages a better future for his country and its people. This is our president of the past 16 months, Cyril Ramaphosa – and when he speaks, as he did in his third Sona on Thursday – we listen to words which may well resonate, but somehow appear to belong to another world, almost a distant universe.

