Young Chef of Year learnt from mom

Tammy-Lynne Bosch was named Young Chef of the Year in the Eastern Cape Chef Forum’s first annual awards presentation in Port Elizabeth in May.

The 20-year old – who grew up in Bushman’s River but now lives in Summerstrand in Port Elizabeth – has a mother who is a chef, and so the story goes.

Once she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps, Bosch studied at Capsicum Culinary Studio and then did her internship at renowned Port Elizabeth beachfront restaurant Ginger.

She chats about what the win means to her and why she is inspired by international celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay and Adriano Zumbo.

She also shares her go-to gourmet hamburger recipe inspired by television celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Tell us a bit about your background.

My mom, Sandy-Lee Bosch, is a chef now based at Winterberg Agricultural High School in Fort Beaufort, where she is a matron. From a young age, I found myself in the kitchen and helping her with all her cooking, so my passion started early on.

What did you study?

I studied for a diploma in food preparation and cooking at Capsicum, and started the course at the beginning of 2018.

How was the Capsicum experience?

I thoroughly enjoyed it as it allowed me to make many new friends with whom I shared common interests. I learnt loads of new and exciting things.

How did it feel to be named the Eastern Cape’s Best Junior Chef?

It was very unexpected but I am so thankful that all my hard work and dedication paid off. I am so indebted to head chef Stewart Tee from Ginger for teaching me everything I needed to know. I will miss every one of the staff members but will always value the wonderful things they taught me.

Where do your work now?

I am the manager at The Palace Guesthouse in Port Elizabeth, where I started working in September 2018. Working two jobs while doing my industry training gave me a great work ethic and I am always motivated to do my best.

Would you recommend becoming a chef as a career?

I would only recommend going into the food industry if you are not a big family person as you have very little time or holidays off to spend with your loved ones. You are the one who has to cook and work hard, while others enjoy your food.

Who has been your greatest mentor?

My mom has been my toughest mentor and critic, especially since I decided to follow in her footsteps and become a chef.

Which three famous chefs do you follow and why?

Jamie Oliver – Watching his show from a young age inspired me to make beautiful dishes. Gordon Ramsay – He is one of the meanest and toughest chefs out there – and he’s not just all bark and no bite. But he definitely makes some of the best dishes in the world. Adriano Zumbo – He is the most creative chef I have seen and creates out-of-this-world desserts. He is a huge inspiration to me – watching him push desserts to a new level inspires me to try new things and not be afraid of failing.

Do you ever tire of cooking?

Only if I have to make the same dish over and over, as itsometimes limits my creativity and this makes me exhausted.

If you could invite a celebrity to dinner, who would it be and what would you prepare?

Guy Fieri. I would make him a big gourmet burger (probably the biggest he has ever seen) that is extra-cheesy and juicy. It might not seem a fine dining choice but gourmet burgers are my favourite, especially if they’re topped with stuffed onion rings.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I avoid ordering certain seafoods such as prawns as I have developed allergies and cannot eat them.

What tricks do you use for perfect eggs?

I love adding lots of cheese in my scrambled eggs as it ties it together and makes it nice and cheesy – my favourite.

If you were not a chef, what would you do for a living?

I would work in hotels or guesthouses full-time as I enjoy hospitality and being able to communicate with so many different people. One of the downfalls of being a chef is that you are not always noticed for your work and you get little to no interaction with customers.

What is your favourite piece of kitchen equipment or gadget?

Definitely a Kitchen Aid stand mixer.

What is going to be the next big thing in food in the world?

I am certain that the next big thing will be more exotic healthy foods as we are moving into a more health-conscious generation.