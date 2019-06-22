Collegiate to present 'The Edge of Her Earth' at National Arts Festival

Collegiate Girls’ High School is presenting its physical theatre piece The Edge of Her Earth at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda from June 27 to 30.

Following a sold-out run in Port Elizabeth, this original work of text, choreography and music with dancers, actors and singers will again feature the artistic talents of Collegiate’s girls under the direction of teacher and creative Jacques Batista.

Conceived by Batista, the Showtime Award-winning play is a breakthrough for young theatre as it features an all- female cast telling the story of a woman’s emotional journey from love to reconciliation as she struggles with the loss of a child.

The Collegiate girls have been involved in the collaborative process of the work’s creation and performance.

Text, under supervision of Jessamy Kromhout, animation by Isabella Tschirschwitz, puppetry and signing have been used to bring the narrative to life along with costumes designed and made by the school’s technology department under the guidance of Roelien Taylor.

Renowned composer Francois le Roux created a new music score, with additional composition by Naomi Boswell.

Levern Botha, a former award-winning dancer at Jazzart and First Physical, has created choreography to give the production a new dimension.

Suitable for all ages, the narrative centres on a woman who, after the loss of a child, Phakama (Zulu for “uplifted”), uses writing to tell her story alongside characters that are seen through her perception of reality. The audience is engaged with her on a journey from love to loss and reconciliation as she comes to terms with her grief. The loss of the child is a metaphor which comments on our loss of humanity, the vulnerability of our beliefs and salvation.

More information from the school or the NAF website.