Chain launches food magazine in Braille

A national supermarket chain’s food and lifestyle magazine is now also being trialled in Braille in what is considered a first for SA.

The May issue of Pick n Pay’s Fresh Living magazine was piloted in Braille with 250 visually impaired readers and, following a positive response, will be officially trialled for two months.

The June Braille edition was launched in selected stores including in Port Elizabeth this week and can be picked up at the customer care desk.

Free to members of the chain’s Smart Shopper rewards programme, the magazine has grown from 60,000 copies at launch to more than 500,000 a month.

It contains lifestyle articles, food and drink news and everyday family recipes.

Jennine Britz contacted Pick n Pay and offered her Braille translation services in order to share her favourite magazine with the visually impaired community of SA.

Classified as blind, Britz has worked closely with Pick n Pay and Fresh Living’s publisher John Brown since September 2018 to develop the sample copy and make the Braille edition a reality.

The edition was piloted in April with the Centres for the Blind in Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein, KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Johannesburg. Visually impaired readers shared feedback and ideas on how to refine the Braille version.

In Port Elizabeth it is available at Baywest and Cleary Park shopping centres, and at the Nkosinathi Foundation for the blind and partially sighted.