Tag rugby fun kicks off holidays
Almost 250 pupils from four schools in and around Port Elizabeth kicked their holidays off in fine style when they participated in a sevens Tag Rugby Tournament on Friday.
Almost 250 pupils from four schools in and around Port Elizabeth kicked their holidays off in fine style when they participated in a sevens Tag Rugby Tournament on Friday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.