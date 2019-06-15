NMU alumnus Ethna Frankenfeld honoured

The Nelson Mandela University department of visual arts is remembering one of its past creatives in a retrospective exhibition at the university’s Bird Street Gallery.

Alumnus Ethna Frankenfeld died in 2014 and this exhibition, which opens on Wednesday June 19 at 6pm, includes work she created from the 1970s to just before her death.It features a wide spectrum of her creative practice, especially through work created from 2012 to 2013, while she was coping with debilitating illness.

Frankenfeld is considered a consummate creative, intuitive sketcher and master printmaker with a keen sense for translating the human condition into compellingly crafted artwork.

In parallel with the exhibition are several poetic writings by Luan Staphorst, exploring art and poetry in a discursive exchange.

Supporting this are Frankenfeld’s journals, documenting her “journeys” and initiating conversations around memory, loss, place and dying.

Holding up the Darkening Sky is an official National Arts Festival Fringe exhibition and will run until July 12.

It is curated by Bruce Cadle, Frankenfeld’s long-time partner, and an NMU principal lecturer and programme co-ordinator for postgraduate studies. More information from Cadle on 041-504-3254 or e-mail bruce.cadle@mandela.ac.za