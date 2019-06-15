Dutywa's Masonwabe Ntloko designs Lady Zamar's album cover

Embracing African roots his key to success

PREMIUM

By Zamandulo Malonde -

When, in his third year of tertiary studies in design, Masonwabe Ntloko, 22, was already assigned projects for the likes of SA hip-hop artists Shane Eagle and Frank Casino, it became clear the designer was headed for the big time.

