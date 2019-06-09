When your spouse's annoying habits drive you crazy

Mo and Phindi give relationship advice to married couples

PREMIUM

You’ve long found out that you didn’t marry an angel, right? Many of us knew this even before we got married, but a couple of months into the marriage things seemed just too much. Often, couples realise that what they found cute while dating is now one of the most annoying things about their spouse.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.