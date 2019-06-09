Aspen workers vow to extend, expand strike
An ongoing strike involving workers at pharmaceutical giant Aspen Pharmacare’s production facilities in Nelson Mandela Bay concluded its first week on Friday, with workers and their unions vowing not only to continue their strike, but to also extend it to the company’s production facilities in East London.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.