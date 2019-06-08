EP rugby sets sights on top flight

All moving in right direction for Currie Cup, but to get there the missing piece of the tricky puzzle needs to be found, says concerned president Rademan

By GEORGE BYRON -

Something is missing from Eastern Province’s rugby jigsaw and concerned president Andre Rademan is determined to find the missing piece so that he can complete the puzzle.

