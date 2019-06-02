Rare riverine rabbit colony discovered in Baviaans
The hide-and-seek champion of the Karoo has hopped into the limelight with a new population of the elusive species discovered in the western Baviaanskloof. The new colony of riverine rabbits, one of the rarest mammals in the world, was discovered after an alert from a member of the public and an investigation by the Endangered Wildlife Trust.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.