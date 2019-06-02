Rare riverine rabbit colony discovered in Baviaans

By Guy Rogers -

The hide-and-seek champion of the Karoo has hopped into the limelight with a new population of the elusive species discovered in the western Baviaanskloof. The new colony of riverine rabbits, one of the rarest mammals in the world, was discovered after an alert from a member of the public and an investigation by the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

