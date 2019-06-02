Elephants face Sharks in fest of sparkling rugby
Call on fans to support triple-header at Wolfson
EP president Andre Rademan has urged fans to get behind the Elephants at the allday event at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium when they face the Sharks.
EP president Andre Rademan has urged fans to get behind the Elephants at the allday event at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium when they face the Sharks.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.