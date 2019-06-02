Your Weekend

Elephants face Sharks in fest of sparkling rugby

Call on fans to support triple-header at Wolfson

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 02 June 2019

EP president Andre Rademan has urged fans to get behind the Elephants at the allday event at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium when they face the Sharks.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station

Most Read

X