Silk status beckons Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Eastern Cape-born advocate makes a name for himself in legal circles after proudly achieving his late father’s dream
Having lost his dad, Gcinabantu Hutchinson, at such a young age, achieving that dream has filled Ngcukaitobi, 41, with an overwhelming sense of achievement.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.