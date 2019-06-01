Hospital debacle affecting service to the patients
Management team still suspended as action lags
A list of what the suspended managers described as “vague allegations” was put forward in a document addressed to health department superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.