Four forest adventures at Knysna fest

The organisers of the FNB Forest Family Hike, now in its eighth year and a highlight of the annual Knysna Oyster Festival, have launched three new events which together will create a week of exhilarating winter family activities from June 24 to 28.

Forest Family Hike

On Monday June 24, Wednesday June 26 and Friday June 28 the much-loved FNB Forest Family Hike will return, with participants able to choose one of three distances depending on their age and fitness levels: 2,5km, 6km or 10km.

This hike along established trails in the Harkerville Forest is undertaken in fantasy costume provided to aspiring fairies and superheroes by the organisers.

Forest Family Trail Run

More active visitors to Knysna who would prefer to run the 6km or 12km forest trails of the Forest Family Hike may do so before the hikes on Wednesday June 26 and Friday June 28 at 8.30am.

MTB Meander

This exciting new event on June 25 is for mountain bike enthusiasts who may choose either the 12km Blue Duiker route or the more challenging Knysna Elephant Red route in the Harkerville Forest.

The former follows Jeep track, single track and forest roads. The Red route is a more technical, tougher ride, with fairly steep inclines.

Kurland Forest Triathlon

The inaugural Kurland Forest Triathlon on June 27 is a swim, bike and run around Kurland Estate in Plettenberg Bay, one of the most scenic farms on the Garden Route. Swim in the dam, and cycle and run along trails in the beautiful indigenous forest.

Participants may choose the Clydesdale Standard Triathlon (800m/18km/8km), or the Polo Pony Sprint Triathlon (400m/9km/4km).

For children there is the Shetland Super Sprint Triathlon (100m/3km/1km).

Event info and entry fees

Adults who enter any of these events online will receive a long-sleeved top and children aged 12 and under will receive a gift.

Early bird entries are R390 an adult and R150 a child under 12, and are valid until Monday June 10.

For more information, visit electricink.co.za/forest-family-hike.