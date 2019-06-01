Chefs get waited on for a change

Kerry-Ann Manton knows this only too well, having spent many successful, intense years in the industry in the UK, where she excelled as a chef and purveyor of high-end products for the international food industry.

Her own experiences in this field inspired her to return home to the Eastern Cape with her husband, Greg, and young family to establish the Eastern Cape Chef Forum and Gourmet Gecko Fine Foods, both run from the Manton home in Walmer Heights, Port Elizabeth.

In a relatively short space of time, mum-of-two Kerry-Ann has reached out to chefs, producers and others in the industry across the Eastern Cape to share her experiences and create a platform for training , skill-sharing, promotion, competition and support.

Though under-rated by some, our area is tremendously rich in both talent and potential when it comes to chefs and producers, she says.

Through the forum the former Woodridge schoolgirl has presented several engaging industry events, among them the Bay’s first demonstration on molecular gastronomy, in November 2018.

The latest – an end-of-season party for chefs and food industry staff held at the Richmond Hill Brewing Co on Monday – was a triumph.