Anti-gang activists describe harsh realities of spending night in police custody
Case against activists dropped
“No toilet paper. No coffee. We slept under harsh conditions, but this is not the last time we will fight for the plight of the community.”
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.