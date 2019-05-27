Constantia Glen team toasts ‘best of South Africa’s best’
The clever marketing folk at Overhex Wines International have segued the tale of an adventurous Nguni cow, that legend has it jumped off a bakkie to land unscathed in one of their Swartland vineyards, into a successful range of wines.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.