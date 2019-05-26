Wolfson suitable home for Kings

Township streets will take visitors out of their comfort zone and stadium can become happy hunting ground for local team, say rugby fans

By George Byron -

If the Isuzu Southern Kings are still hunting for a venue they can call their home before the new PRO14 season kicks off, the atmospheric Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele could be the answer.

