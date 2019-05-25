Top talent off to US
Port Elizabeth’s very own triple threat in the performing arts, Banele Joe, is preparing for the international stage after being selected for an all-expenses-paid trip in June to New York, where he will compete against some of the world’s best in acting, singing and modelling.
