Shock as Businesswomen’s Association of SA’s PE branch shuts
The Port Elizabeth branch of the Businesswomen’s Association of SA (Bwasa) has closed its doors amid allegations of financial irregularities and a breakdown in trust between the local and national spheres.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.