Perfect-score SA wines to ‘flow’ under hammer at Strauss & Co

Leading fine art auction house Strauss & Co is more often associated with knocking down fine art to global buyers with deep pockets.

However it will now also be moving into the arena of fine and rare South African wines by hosting an unprecedented new auction in June.

Strauss & Co’s inaugural Fine Wine Auction will be held in partnership with online retailer WineCellar.co.za and sommelier Higgo Jacobs.

It will place at 3pm on June 8 at Strauss & Co’s offices in Johannesburg, to be followed by a second auction in Cape Town on September 14.

The Joburg auction is part of a week of art and wine, and follows after Strauss & Co’s first Saturday Live Art Auction in the morning.

Keen bidders not based in Gauteng won’t miss out as absentee bids and telephone bids will be accepted.

Jacobs has curated 180 lots for what is being expected to be a ground-breaking, exciting and comprehensive auction.

The lineup will include great modern wines, along with historic wines, plus SA’s three perfect-score wines.

Among the most impressive lots are four lots with six bottles each of Kanonkop Paul Sauer 2015, which earned 100 points from Master of Wine Tim Atkin.