When he suddenly loses interest in sex
Mo and Phindi look at reasons for a man's lack of libido
We come across more and more relationships under sexual strain because men are now the ones faking “the headache”, while their wives are pulling their hair out in utter frustration. We’re not talking about wives who naturally have a higher sexual libido than their husbands, nor are we even talking about the depreciating libido that comes with old age.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.