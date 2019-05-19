When he suddenly loses interest in sex

Mo and Phindi look at reasons for a man's lack of libido

PREMIUM

We come across more and more relationships under sexual strain because men are now the ones faking “the headache”, while their wives are pulling their hair out in utter frustration. We’re not talking about wives who naturally have a higher sexual libido than their husbands, nor are we even talking about the depreciating libido that comes with old age.

