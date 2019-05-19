Garden offers organic boost for student brains
Nelson Mandela University’s second organic vegetable garden has taken root and is set to benefit dozens of students looking for a healthier bite amid fertilised and commercialised options.
Nelson Mandela University’s second organic vegetable garden has taken root and is set to benefit dozens of students looking for a healthier bite amid fertilised and commercialised options.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.