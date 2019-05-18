New era for wine and SA’s historic Nederburg Auction

The historic Nederburg Auction, launched in 1975, has entered a new chapter and will now be known as the Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction.

It will be held in October instead of September and will feature a new venue, format and ethos.

The move is in line with Distell’s new premium and fine wine company, Libertas Vineyards and Estates, whose purpose is to support and drive the promotion of SA wine on the global stage.

Kay Nash, CEO of Libertas Vineyards and Estates, said the vision was to build an industry platform to widen world-wide access to SA fine wines, with the aim of escalating their desirability and collectability.

“In order to achieve this we believe the auction can be a catalyst for change.

“By growing an industry platform for fine wine producers and leveraging our 44 years of experience and investment, we will collectively raise interest in SA fine and rare wines and attract existing, and new, local and global buyers.

“Collectors and investors are increasingly seeking out wines that have a story and a strong connection to a particular place or vineyard. They seek rarity, quality and provenance which the lineup of fine and rare wines will certainly deliver on.”

The Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction will introduce several changes, including moving from Nederburg to the Rupert Museum in Stellenbosch, and a new selection process and format.

The final wine selection will be by a panel of expert judges with criteria focusing on quality, rarity and collectability.

The auction will also collaborate with British auction house Christie’s by introducing a Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction superlot at their Fine and Rare Wine Auction to be held in London later in 2019.

“This platform will provide participating SA producers significant exposure to new buyers. By partnering with Christie’s we will benefit from their expertise and gravitas in the category, and plan to build our presence at global events in a phased approach.”

Significant input was sought from industry influencers, leaders and buyers, with Nash saying the response had been inspiring.

“In April, we hosted a group of individuals, some who have and some who have never participated in the Nederburg Auction before, to provide input for the new format.

“The feedback has been constructive and extremely positive.

“The change is all about collaboration and inclusivity. We will continue to work together with the producers, industry and buyers.

“We anticipate the producers represented at the new-format auction will be diverse and the changed selection criteria and reinvented fundamental ethos of the auction will encourage participation by SA’s finest producers.”

The Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction will take place on October 18 and 19.

Tickets will be by invitation and potential buyers, including from the Eastern Cape, may contact auction manager Dalene Steyn on DSteyn@libertasvineyards.co.za to register interest.