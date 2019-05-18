‘Hear my songs and not scandals’ says Zahara as she heads to PE

Zahara, Samthing Soweto to perform at Ibhayi Live Experience

By Zamandulo Malonde -

For much of 2019, Eastern Cape-born afro-soul singer Zahara’s personal life has hogged the headlines. But, as she prepares to perform in Port Elizabeth on June 1, the star is hell-bent on reminding the public why she is famous – for her singing talent

