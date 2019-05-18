‘Hear my songs and not scandals’ says Zahara as she heads to PE
Zahara, Samthing Soweto to perform at Ibhayi Live Experience
For much of 2019, Eastern Cape-born afro-soul singer Zahara’s personal life has hogged the headlines. But, as she prepares to perform in Port Elizabeth on June 1, the star is hell-bent on reminding the public why she is famous – for her singing talent
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.