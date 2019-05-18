Give your next menu a seasonable take with a hint of Europe

This recipe serves eight and is from author Marlene van der Westhuizen’s sumptuous new cookbook, Plate, which is a collection of 86 main courses from her two kitchens – one at her family home in Cape Town and the other at her holiday home in Charroux, France.

Van der Westhuizen suggests you leave the skin on the chicken “if you like your pies not to be indifferent!”

Ingredients

2 x 400g rolls frozen flaky pastry, defrosted

1 egg white

250ml white wine

1 free-range chicken (about 1.5kg)

12 chicken wings

1 bouquet garni with parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme

8 cloves garlic

1 stalk celery, with leaves, finely chopped

50ml good olive oil

8 large leeks, sliced into circles

15ml butter

30ml cake flour

125ml double cream

1 egg

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method

Grease a springform cake tin with butter and line it with one sheet of puff pastry.

Prick a few holes in the pastry with a fork and brush with egg white. Refrigerate until needed.

Pour wine into a large casserole dish and add whole chicken and the chicken wings.

Add bouquet garni, garlic and celery, and bring to a boil. Cook for at least three minutes before adding enough water to cover chicken.

Cover, turn down heat and leave to simmer gently until tender.

Remove all the chicken from the casserole dish, allow to cool a little, then debone. Reduce stock to enhance the flavours, then pour it through a sieve into a bowl and set aside.

Meanwhile, pour olive oil into a heated pan, add leeks and fry until tender and translucent.

In a medium casserole dish, melt butter and stir in flour with one hand while adding reserved chicken stock with the other.

Keep adding stock until it becomes a really thick and smooth sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream.

Whisk egg and fold it into the slightly cooled sauce.

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Spoon sauce over the leeks, add shredded chicken and mix until well combined. Taste and season.

Spoon filling into the prepared pastry shell. Cover with the second sheet of pastry.

Fold the two sheets together around the edges and trim where necessary. Bake for one hour.

Serve with a green salad.

Plate is published by Struik Lifestyle and retails for R375. It is also available in Afrikaans as Bord.

Dessert: Amalfi lemon tart