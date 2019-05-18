A case of what might have been?
Signs are that coach Deon Davids is to leave Kings after battling the odds at poorly resourced franchise
There will always be the overriding feeling of what could have been if Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids leaves the franchise after receiving a golden handshake.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.