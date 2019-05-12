PROPERTY | Spotlight on Humewood

Humewood is a lovely beachfront suburb in Nelson Mandela Bay, set on a hill which slopes down to the sea, and where many properties have amazing views over the expansive King’s Beach.

It’s also the Holidayville of the metro, with plenty of hotels, BnBs, restaurants and tourist attractions.

Despite its buzz mostly concentrated around a few blocks at the bottom of La Roche Drive, there’s plenty of residential accommodation in this suburb, which is home to a broad mixture of students, young working professionals, families and more.