ANC must win back trust of members, says Mabuyane
Eastern Cape provincial chair charms Patensie, Hankey communities, but emphasises elections victory could be ‘last chance’ at redemption for party in the province
At the back of the MercedesBenz hang a navy blue jacket and a suit carrier and a few more clothing items are scattered around. The boot is filled with ANC T-shirts, bundles of the party’s branded doeks and a cooler bag. The car stops at the curiously named Cyril Ramaphosa village, overlooking a row of RDP houses in Patensie, one of the poorest farming communities in the Eastern Cape.
