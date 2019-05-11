Toast democracy with award-winning Constitution Road wines
Flagship range from Robertson Winery in the Breede River Valley
In the week that we’ve exercised our right to vote, it seems apt to look at a Robertson wine linked to the founding document of our democracy
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.