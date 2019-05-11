R190m plans for Mkhambathi holiday destination

A new holiday destination is on the cards for the Eastern Cape after the province’s tourism department announced a partnership with the Mkhambathi community to build a lodge with 30 beds and 10 villas, to the tune of R190m.

All this is set to be anchored on the existing Mkhambathi Nature Reserve situated on the coast of north-eastern Pondoland.

As is, the 7,720-hectare reserve, characterised by stunning open grasslands, offers visitors access to a hive of outdoor activities ranging from hiking and birding to self-guided game drives and fishing.

Visitors currently have accommodation options of existing lodges, rondavels and cottages.

The new lodge, on which construction is set to begin at the end of 2019, will add a relaxed beachside experience to guests’ holidays.

The news was shared by then Eastern Cape MEC for economic development, environmental affairs and tourism Oscar Mabuyane with newly appointed Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency board chair Nomkhita Mona, alongside the leadership of the Mkhambathi Land Trust community and private investor Colin Bell at the Tourism Indaba in Durban last weekend.

Not only was the development one more luxury destination for Eastern Cape nature lovers, but it would create employment for the benefit of the Mkhambathi community, Mabuyane said.